Breaking: Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 3-year-old.
Ava Byrne, who is white with brown hair, was wearing only a diaper the last time she was seen.
The alert was issued out of Luzerne County, though Juniata, Blair, Centre, Clinton, Huntingdon and Mifflin counties are also listed for the alert.
She was reportedly last seen on Vine Street in Nescopeck Borough at 12:30 a.m. Friday.
She was allegedly abducted by Robert Byrne, 24, who is 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and is driving a 2004 Silver Hyundai Elantra with PA registration HKB-4681.
Charges are pending against a man by the name of Robert Andrew Byrne, 24, of Nescopeck in Luzerne County. The pending charges are terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately call 911. For more information, go to www.amber.state.pa.us.
Comments