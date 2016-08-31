Guilty plea entered in Centre Hall home explosion case

The case that literally started with a bang could be ending more quietly.
James Woodring, 50, of Centre Hall, was indicted in May on federal charges of manufacturing, dealing and transporting explosives.
James Woodring was arrested and brought to Harrisburg for arraignment just two days after his home was the site of an explosion. His wife, Christina, was named in the indictment that followed days later.
On Tuesday, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania posted a plea agreement in the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Caraballo signed off on the deal Monday.
In the agreement, James Woodring entered a guilty plea to manufacturing explosives. He also pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by a felon.
Each of the charges carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars, plus up to $250,000 in fines and three years of probation following release, meaning Woodring could be facing up to 20 years in prison when the case goes in front of U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion for sentencing.
Not mentioned in the 26-page agreement is any impact on Christina Woodring’s case.
“She is still scheduled for trial,” said Dawn Mayko, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
That trial is slated for Nov. 7. The trial date was pushed back recently due to plea negotiations.
According to the indictment, the Woodrings were “altering” explosive mortars to make the resulting blast more powerful.
James Woodring was previously charged in a 2010 federal explosives case. He served a one-year probation sentence at that time.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments