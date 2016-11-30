CLC Charter School students showcase new foods, marketing ideas

Eighth-grade student Jefferson Hill created a treat that could be a perfect dessert for some who likes a combination of ice-cream flavors.
He mixed homemade mint chocolate chip and chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream into a Popsicle-like goodie he called Frosty Pop. It even came with a drip guard to prevent the ice cream from creating too much of a mess.
It was part of a combined seventh and eighth grade project at Centre Learning Community Charter School designed to let students create a new food, gather customer and competitor analysis and create a marketing campaign as if they were to sell the product to a grocery store.
On Wednesday, the project came to fruition when they held a Food and Beverage Show and Conference, which showcased the students’ food in the school’s multipurpose room.
“We’re a project-based school so this is the class,” lead teacher and school co-founder Mark Toci said.
More than 25 students were part of the class, and took about six weeks to complete the project.
Other food projects included edible flower cupcakes, homemade hot sauce distributed in a syringe, s’more cookies and layered chips.
The chips, also called “Thixx,” were homemade fried chips by student Spencer Martz.
He created a double layer of chip by making a cut halfway through two slices of the potatoes and linking them together.
“Have you ever ate Pringles?” he asked. “Have you ever ate more than one at the same time to get that layering chip crunch?”
The inspiration for the layered potato chip came from just that — eating more than one Pringle at the same time, so Spencer said he created a chip that was made by frying multiple chips together.
Snacks were available for sampling.
The project’s goal was to help students get as close to real world experience in the classroom as possible by creating a distribution plan from start to finish.
