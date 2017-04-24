Proposal introduced to alter school day in State College area

Could school days be changing in the Centre Region?
That is what’s on the table at State College Area School District.
On the agenda for Monday’s school board meeting was a proposal to change the school day starting in 2018.
The change would move the elementary start from 8:44 a.m. back to 8 a.m., and see the day end at 3 p.m. instead of 2:50 p.m., a move that would put an extra 54 minutes into kids’ days.
At the middle and high school levels, the day would start at 8:40 a.m. instead of 8:10 a.m., ending at 3:44 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. respectively.
“The shifted middle school and high school days were prompted by sleep research. Numerous studies show that adolescents need ample rest for productive learning and sound physical and mental health. Transportation is also a consideration — busing all district students, as well as private and charter school students, at the same time is not feasible,” the district said in a release.
The issue is not slated for a vote until October. However, district spokesman Chris Rosenblum said in a statement that a unanimous vote on contract addendums did open the door to the possibility.
