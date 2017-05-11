Bellefonte Area School District board approves proposed final budget

A 1.8 percent salary increase is likely next school year at the Bellefonte Area School District.
However, the five new positions included in the proposed final budget aren’t necessarily contributing to that increase, district Director of Fiscal Affairs Ken Bean said.
While this looks like five new positions, these still are included in the overall 1.8 percent increase in salary …which shows how much we combined other positions and eliminated some things
“We had a meeting (Tuesday) morning going over staffing, which was obviously critical to our numbers,” Bean told the school board Tuesday night when he unveiled the 2017-18 proposed final budget. “While this looks like five new positions, these still are included in the overall 1.8 percent increase in salary …which shows how much we combined other positions and eliminated some things.”
Due to enrollment sizes, the district has added three positions in the special education department and two for kindergarten, Bean said.
Those positions amount to $167,943, according to a district document.
The decision was approved by the nine-member school board, 7-2 in favor of the 2017-18 proposed final budget that calls for $50.2 million. Board members Kim Hearn and Rob Pacella voted against the proposal.
The proposed budget could mean a tax millage of 49.4253 — a 1.9 percent increase from the current school year. The amount needed for no tax increase is $424,578, Bean said.
“It’s not the final budget; it still can change and still hopefully will change,” Bean said.
A final budget must be approved by the end of June.
The proposed final budget also includes $6 million for health insurance; $25,000 for Rogers Stadium ADA upgrades; $250,000 for future capital projects; a $450,000 increase for charter school tuition; and a $270,000 increase for tuition to Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology due to the addition of Bellefonte Area freshman who attend the school.
