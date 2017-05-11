Education

May 11, 2017 8:15 PM

BEA school board approves preliminary budget

By Britney Milazzo

WINGATE

In a unanimous vote, the Bald Eagle Are school board approved a final preliminary budget of $32,655,311 for the 2017-18 school year.

District business manager Craig Livergood said it’s “a work in progress.”

By state law, a final budget must be approved by the end of June.

The final preliminary budget calls for a 3.4 percent tax increase — or 1.8574 mills — from the current school year.

That means the average homeowner with an assessed value of $30,137 could pay about $56 more per year, or $4.66 more per month, in real estate taxes.

Livergood said 64 percent of the final preliminary budget would go toward salaries and benefits, and includes a 9 percent increase in health care costs.

It also includes a 19 percent increase in charter school tuition costs to about $683,000.

