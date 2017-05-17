Unofficial election results in for BEA school board

Six people ran for four seats in three regions for the Bald Eagle Area school board during Tuesday’s municipal primary elections.
All precincts reported results late Tuesday night after the CDT print deadline.
According to unofficial results from the Centre County Election and Voter Registration Office, three incumbents could remain in their positions though 2021, while someone new could replace a board member who is not seeking re-election.
In Region 1, also known as the Mountaintop Region, incumbents Mary Ann Hamilton, of Clarence, and Timothy Nilson, of Snow Shoe, will keep their seats with a total of 612 votes. There were also seven write-in votes.
Incumbent Mark Kresovich took Region 2, also known as the West Bald Eagle Region, with 420 votes, beating out Molly Pomeroy-Hoover and Timothy Linden. There were also four write-in votes.
Tina Greene ran unopposed in Region 3, also known as the East Bald Eagle Region, and gained 497 votes. There were also seven write-in votes. Greene could replace longtime board member John Rougeux, who did not seek re-election.
