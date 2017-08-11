SCASD releases Houserville Elementary School project video

The State College Area School District has released a video of the what the new Houserville Elementary School will look like following a construction project that could begin in January.
In November, the school board approved renovation and construction projects for Houserville, Corl Street and Radio Park elementary schools. The projects are in the 90 percent plan review phase, and the board is expected to vote on the final plans in the fall.
The Houserville project is estimated to cost about $20.6 million by Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates, an architectural firm from Mechanicsburg.
Unlike the Corl Street and Radio Park projects, which will be a mix of new construction and renovation, the Houserville project will be entirely new construction. The district expects work to begin in January and be completed in summer 2019.
The board will host a community forum at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 in the Panorama Village Administrative Center boardroom to discuss the projects and engage in a question-and-answer session.
