SCASD releases Houserville Elementary School project video

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:05 This is what the new Houserville Elementary School will look like Pause 0:22 First responders clean crash scene 1:20 DA Stacy Parks Miller suggests Beta Theta Pi basement tape may have been deleted 0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing 1:15 'Generational Sins' official teaser trailer 1:55 Senator Pat Toomey talks health care and other economic issues in State College 0:24 State College Area High School's 2017 graduation ceremony 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery 4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Houserville Elementary School construction project is expected to begin in January and cost about $20.6 million. The school board is expected to vote on the final plan in the fall. Courtesy of State College Area School District

The Houserville Elementary School construction project is expected to begin in January and cost about $20.6 million. The school board is expected to vote on the final plan in the fall. Courtesy of State College Area School District