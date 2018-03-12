Here’s how local school districts are preparing for the upcoming nationwide student walkouts

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 23 State College Area High School's 2017 graduation ceremony Pause 147 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 200 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery 278 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families 49 Nutrition and Health Fair 59 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting 39 Penn State professor calls on all to recognize common ground 92 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State 112 Veteran taught class, let kids try on his uniform 197 Summer concert at Beaver Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Baltimore students staged a “lie-in” in front of city hall on Tuesday, March 6, lying on the plaza for 17 minutes – one minute for each of the people shot and killed at a Parkland, Florida, high school last month. Hundreds of students walked out of class and marched to city hall to call for stricter gun control legislation. Batimore Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa spoke to the students. Alexa Corcoran Storyful

