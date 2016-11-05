Beaver Stadium concert performers announced

Beaver Stadium is usually packed with more than 100,000 football fans.
Next summer, expect country music fans and artists for one day.
The Happy Valley Jam on July 8, 2017 will include Chris Young, Big & Rich, David Ray, Adley Stump and Blake Shelton. The concert will be presented by Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics and Basis Entertainment, an entertainment company that has organized several similar concerts around the country in 2016.
The concert will include beer sales at concession stands throughout Beaver Stadium, plus wine sales in premium areas.
Penn State Deputy Director of Athletics and COO Phil Esten called the concert "exciting,” after having worked with Basis Entertainment for about five months to make the jam a reality. They picked Shelton, who has 17 consecutive No. 1 singles and was the Country Music Association’s Male Vocalist of the Year five consecutive times from 2010-14, to headline for a reason.
“If you look at Blake Shelton's career and what he's done with his 17 No. 1 hits, and experience and exposure on "The Voice"... it just seemed to be a really good fit," Esten said.
He also said country music does well in this area and that it’s important to use venues for more than sports. He hopes the concert, which will have a capacity of 70,000, will provide a similar atmosphere as game day.
"It's important to us, because it helps us to generate resources that we put back into student athletes and at the end of the day that's what we're in the business of,” Esten said.
The announcement was made during Penn State’s contest against Iowa, this season’s Military Appreciation Day game.
“We are elated to welcome Blake Shelton and a tremendous lineup to the first-ever concert in Beaver Stadium,” Penn State Director of Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a release. “We have been resolute in our efforts to make our first stadium event unique. The Happy Valley Jam will be an historic day for Central Pennsylvania and we can’t wait.”
Tickets will go on sale Nov. 16 to the general public at HappyValleyJam.com. Concert ticket pre-sales for Nittany Lion Club members, students, alumni and staff will begin Nov. 8, starting at 10 a.m. for each group.
Tickets will be available starting Nov. 17 by calling 1-800- NITTANY.
Ticket prices will range from $33 to $211.
Britney Milazzo contributed to this report.
