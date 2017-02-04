Penn State student reported to have died from fall at fraternity

The Penn State Interfraternity Council canceled all social activities Saturday and designated that evening as a night of solidarity to mourn the death of Timothy Piazza, who was reported to have died from injuries sustained after a fall at Beta Theta Pi fraternity on Friday.
Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers confirmed Saturday afternoon that Piazza, a Penn State sophomore from Lebanon, N.J., had died.
State College police did not confirm Piazza’s death, and declined to give a statement, saying the investigation is ongoing.
IFC President Alex Frederick said in an email that the incident happened at the 220 N. Burrowes St. fraternity on Penn State’s campus.
Piazza, a brother at Beta Theta Pi, was studying engineering, Powers said.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to Tim’s family and friends during this mournful time,” she said in an email. “Our Student Affairs staff through CAPS is reaching out to students who desire counseling. Anyone who feels they need assistance should not hesitate to contact CAPS.”
CAPS is the Counseling and Psychological Services at Penn State.
