Penn State takes action against frat where student suffered fatal injuries

Penn State has revoked recognition for Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
The revocation will be for at least five years due to the death of student Tim Piazza, who pledged to the fraternity, according to a university release.
Piazza’s death was ruled accidental, but police are investigating the events surrounding his death. The university’s Office of Student Conduct is conducting its own inquiry.
“Based on information gained through its inquiry thus far, the university has decided to withdraw immediately recognition of Beta Theta Pi fraternity,” the university said.
