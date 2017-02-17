Penn State takes action against frat where student suffered fatal injuries

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival Pause

1:04 Teacher gets hair cut for Thon

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win