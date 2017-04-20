Penn State

April 20, 2017 12:54 PM

Penn State suspends Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity

From CDT staff reports

Penn State has suspended a fraternity’s recognition for no less than two years.

Sigma Alpha violated several of the university’s restrictions on alcohol use April 1 during Parents Weekend.

The violations included “excessive drinking involving hard liquor with no third-party server, open access to alcohol with no monitoring and permitting guests other than fraternity members, their parents and family to attend.” The violations were noted April 10 in President Eric Barron’s open letter to Penn State’s Greek community.

“Sigma Alpha Mu knowingly violated every rule that was imposed,” Penn State vice president for Student Affairs Damon Sims said in a release. “This behavior is not consistent with our University values and is in direct opposition to the changes required if we are to have a healthy, successful and sustainable Greek-letter system at Penn State.”

