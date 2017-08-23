Beta Theta Pi video issue heads to hearing Friday

So what is going to happen with the video surveillance equipment from the Beta Theta Pi fraternity?
That might get settled this week.
Centre County President Judge Thomas King Kistler has set a hearing for 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The Alpha Upsilon chapter of Beta Theta Pi has been lobbying the court since March for return of the digital video equipment and surveillance footage of the February night Penn State student Timothy Piazza, 19, sustained fatal injuries at a pledge party.
The video and equipment was taken as evidence in the investigation that has led to the fraternity and 18 members being charged with a variety of crimes, including involuntary manslaughter for some. Preliminary hearings in those cases continue Aug. 31.
Kistler is also expecting a report from experts retained by both the fraternity and State College police that day. Kistler ordered the two sides to find forensic video experts to consult and confer on the copying and preservation of the video.
Friday’s hearing will be to consider a motion to compel filed by Alpha Upsilon.
Kistler has previously ordered the digital equipment to be turned over multiple times, but Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller has appealed those orders to both the judge and the state Supreme Court. Alpha Upsilon, in turn, has filed multiple motions to compel, as well as arguing Parks Miller was in contempt of the prior orders.
Lori Falce
