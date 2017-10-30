2 Penn State frats lose recognition after rules violations

Penn State says it’s no longer recognizing two fraternities that have “several violations of university rules.”
University officials said Saturday that Delta Upsilon has lost its recognition until the end of the spring semester, and Pi Lambda Phi won’t be recognized until the end of 2019. The action means the fraternities cannot participate in Greek life events, such as homecoming or the university’s dance marathon.
Penn State says the fraternities made alcohol available during social events that included underage students.
Delta Upsilon, according to Penn State, organized two socials within a three-week period that involved alcohol and underage drinking, as well as an event designed specifically to encourage underage consumption.
Delta Upsilon International’s executive director said he’s “extremely disappointed,” and sanctions are needed if chapters hold events endangering health and safety.
According to the university, Pi Lambda Phi violated Penn State’s expectations by making alcohol available to guests on three separate occasions during social events, and violating the capacity of the house and expectations for dry social functions.
Pi Lambda Phi’s governing body says it has suspended the chapter and begun closure procedures because members “chose not to follow” expectations that were “very clear.”
Stricter enforcement of underage drinking was one of the Greek life changes outlined by the university in March in response to the hazing-related death of Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza, 19, in February.
“Unfortunately, these men had the opportunity to do the right thing, when the university made abundantly clear what its expectations were and what the consequences for failing those expectations would be,” Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said. “The misbehavior of these chapters demonstrates very little regard for the trouble alcohol can bring. I am disappointed by this outcome, but effective accountability must be achieved.”
According to the university’s Greek Life Score Cards, Delta Upsilon and Pi Lambda Phi will become the fifth and sixth fraternities to lose recognition this year. Three others were suspended in 2015.
Comments