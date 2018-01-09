Penn State

Penn State student found dead in dorm room

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 09, 2018 08:55 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

William Denton, 19, was found dead 10:10 p.m. Monday in his Miller Hall dorm room, according to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers and Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers.

Sayers said Denton likely died Sunday, but a cause of death won’t be determined for up to six weeks, when toxicology reports are complete.

Denton’s family, who lives in Raleigh, N.C., requested a welfare check after losing contact with him for an undisclosed period of time, Powers said. He was an undergraduate student studying health policy and administration.

“Our deepest sympathy is offered to William’s family and friends during this time of great sadness and loss,” Powers said.

Denton was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

