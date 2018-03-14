Penn State suspends sorority’s recognition over hazing allegations

The Alpha Chi Omega national organization revoked the Penn State chapter’s charter for at least three years as the result of a student conduct investigation into hazing allegations.
The university, according to a press release, is also revoking the chapter’s recognition and will proceed through the disciplinary process for various students involved.
In late January, the Office of Student Conduct received a report of misconduct related to new member hazing that allegedly occurred in fall 2016, the press release said. The office immediately suspended the chapter’s new member process and launched an investigation.
The investigation uncovered “concerning behaviors,” the release said.
“Safety is and will remain the top priority. We applaud the national organization for taking the necessary action and partnering with us,” Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said in the press release. “It is imperative to note that the university and the national organization would not have been able to hold individuals or the collective group accountable if a report had not been made.”
The national organization also completed its own investigation.
A press release from the national Alpha Chi Omega called the allegations “highly disturbing.”
“The health and safety of our members is paramount to the Alpha Chi Omega experience, and we are committed to fostering a healthy environment for all collegiate chapters,” the release said. “Reprehensible behaviors such as hazing and all activities that violate the Alpha Chi Omega member code of conduct will not be tolerated by the national organization on any campus, at any time.”
Twelve Interfraternity Council fraternities at Penn State are currently suspended or have lost their recognition indefinitely, including Beta Theta Pi, where 19-year-old Timothy Piazza sustained fatal injuries at a bid acceptance event in February 2017.
Most recently, Zeta Psi fraternity was put on probation by its national organization following a report of alcohol violations in January, according to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers. Office of Student Conduct investigated it and also sanctioned the frat in February.
