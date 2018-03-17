Is the Dalai Lama a Penn State fan?

Save a seat for the Dalai Lama at Beaver Stadium for the next football game.
The Dalai Lama embraced Penn State on Friday at a conference in India.
“HHDL wearing a Penn State cap presented to him by one of the participants of the Mind & Life Conference on the last day of the program held at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, HP, India on March 16, 2018. Photo by Tenzin Choejor #dalailama,” his latest Instagram post said.
That participant was likely Penn State professor Robert Roeser who researches mindfulness and compassion in education and adolescent development in India. Roeser and the Dalai Lama participated in a panel at a five-day discussion sponsored by the Mind & Life Institute, according to Penn State.
Never miss a local story.
“The goal is to create compassionate communities of learning in which ethics and prosocial behavior are valued and recognized as central to learning, well-being and the process of becoming fully human,” Roeser said in a release.
The Dalai Lama was not available to comment on Penn State’s chances in the school’s pursuit of the NIT Championship and another wrestling title.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments