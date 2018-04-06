Sean Spicer coming to Penn State? Not an alternative fact

President Donald Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer is coming to Penn State. So is former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean. And they're going to face off in the Great Debate.
Penn State College Democrats and College Republicans are presenting the debate: "Is Perception Reality? The Role of Media in Shaping a Partisan Climate."
The event will take place at 8 p.m. April 17 at Freeman Auditorium in the HUB-Robeson Center on Penn State's campus.
Tickets are free.
Dean was governor from 1991 to 2003, and he also served as chairman of the Democratic National Committee from 2005 to 2009. Spicer served as White House press secretary for the first six months of Trump's presidency.
