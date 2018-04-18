Can Penn State's Greek community be reformed?

Penn State has named Steve Veldkamp to lead the implementation of vision and reform in the university's Greek community.

According to a university press release, he will serve as special assistant to the vice president for Student Affairs.

"I am looking forward to helping create cultural change for Fraternity and Sorority Life at Penn State, and to fostering constructive relationships among undergraduates, alumni, national leaders and their organizations," Veldkamp said in the release. "As we are part of the national dialogue, I am also enthusiastic about creating a new vision for what Greek life can be that connects back to the founding principles of Pennsylvania and our nation."

Penn State's Greek community has been in the national spotlight a lot lately, with the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza and the subsequent criminal case involving 26 former fraternity brother defendants.

Following Piazza's death, the university implemented new measures aimed at reining in the dangers associated with Greek life, like hazing, alcohol misuse and sexual assault.

Veldkamp will function as the director of Fraternity and Sorority Life and ensure collaboration between the offices of Fraternity and Sorority Life and Fraternity and Sorority Compliance, the release said.

"Penn State is fortunate to have attracted a leader in this area with Steve's exceptional experience, insight and reputation,” Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, said in the release. "I'm increasingly confident that the strong and innovative approach we've adopted to responding to both the challenges and the opportunities fraternities and sororities offer will succeed at Penn State and become a model for others to follow."

Veldkamp is currently the executive director of the Center for Fraternity and Sorority Research based on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington. He also served as the assistant dean and director of Student Life and Learning at Indiana University Bloomington, supervising four areas encompassing a Greek community of 75 chapters and 8,200 members.