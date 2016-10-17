Judge schedules another Sandusky petition hearing

Jerry Sandusky’s attempts to get a new trial are not over.
On Monday, McKean County Senior Judge John Cleland ordered another hearing in the retired Penn State defensive coordinator’s Post-conviction Collateral Relief Act petition to appeal the results of his 2012 child sex abuse trial.
The new date will be Nov. 4. A second order directed Sandusky be brought back to Centre County for the proceeding.
The hearing will include testimony of the man identified during Sandusky’s trial as Victim 2.
McKean’s order also dismissed one of Sandusky’s arguments, namely the claim that trial attorneys Joe Amendola and Karl Rominger were “ineffective for failing to file a motion to quash the grand jury presentment and charges arising therefrom relative to victims 2 through 10 based on governmental misconduct in tainting the grand jury process.”
Sandusky’s appeals lawyers, Al Lindsay and Andrew Salemme, have argued that victims who came forward after information from the grand jury was leaked should not have been used.
Sandusky is serving a 30 to 60 year sentence for his conviction on 45 of 48 counts of various child sex abuse crimes against children from his charity, The Second Mile. Sandusky maintains he is innocent.
McKean has already allowed several days of evidentiary hearings in the case in August. He said at that time that additional testimony could be heard.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments