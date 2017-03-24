Former Penn State president Graham Spanier found guilty of child endangerment

Graham Spanier has been found guilty.
A Dauphin County jury returned the verdict Friday.
Spanier, the former president of Penn State, was charged with endangering the welfare of children and conspiracy. The jury said he was guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment charges and not guilty of conspiracy. He could be sentenced for up to five years in prison.
Spanier's charges stem from the 2011 case against Jerry Sandusky that led to the retired Nittany Lions defensive coordinator's 2012 conviction on 45 of 48 counts of child sex abuse crimes.
The prosecution said Spanier, along with former athletic director Tim Curley and former senior vice president of finance and business Gary Schultz, neglected to take steps after a 2001 incident with Sandusky was reported that could have prevented future victims. Anthony Sassano, acting special agent in charge for narcotics for the Office of the Attorney General, said that four of the ten victims in Sandusky's convictions came after the 2001 incident.
Curley and Schultz entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor child endangerment last week. Both men testified against their former president but denied there was a conspiracy.
“Penn State has extraordinary expectations of our leaders, who must set and maintain the example for reporting, ethics and compliance that reflect best practices,” Penn State said in a statement. “In the view of the jury, with respect to Spanier, and by their own admission, as to Curley and Schultz, these former leaders fell short. And while we cannot undo the past, we have re-dedicated ourselves and our University to act always with the highest integrity, in affirming the shared values of our community.”
Comments