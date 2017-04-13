Jerry Sandusky attorneys ask to subpoena NBC employee over Costas interview

Attorneys for Jerry Sandusky have a new witness on their list.
In documents filed Wednesday in Centre County court, Al Lindsay and Andrew Salemme asked for an out-of-state subpoena to be issued for the evidentiary hearings being held in Sandusky’s quest for a new trial or overturned conviction.
The attorneys for the retired Penn State football defensive coordinator convicted of 45 of 48 counts of child sex abuse crimes in 2012 want to talk to Kimberly Kaplan, a former producer at NBC.
In a March evidentiary hearing, Lindsay laid the groundwork for the request in questioning of Sandusky’s trial attorney, Joseph Amendola. One of the grounds for Sandusky’s Post-conviction Collateral Relief Act petition is inadequate counsel by his then attorneys.
Amendola became upset during questioning when asked if he delivered an unexpected interview with Sandusky in November 2011 to appease NBC after a mix-up with an interview at CNN that aired before the planned exclusive with Bob Costas.
“Did you happen to tell Mr. Sandusky that this would make (producer) Kim Kaplan and NBC happy if he did this interview?” Lindsay asked then.
The interview became famous for Sandusky’s long pause before answering Costas’s question: “Are you sexually attracted to young boys?”
Kaplan, now being called a material witness, is being called for the next hearing in the case on May 11.
