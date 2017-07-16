HBO Films has released its first image of Al Pacino, left, as former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno. Pacino will play the coach in an upcoming, untitled film, directed by Barry Levinson.
July 16, 2017 6:13 PM

HBO reveals first look at actor Al Pacino as Joe Paterno

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

Well, they definitely got the logo on the jacket right.

On Sunday, HBO Films released the first look at Al Pacino — or at least how Al Pacino will be looking when he appears in the still-untitled film from director Barry Levinson about Joe Paterno’s final year as coach of the Nittany Lions football team.

Per the press release from HBO PR, the movie will explore the fallout from the Jerry Sandusky scandal and its impact on the legacy of the coach, who finished his career with the most wins in college football history.

Levinson’s film is currently in production. A release date has yet to be announced.

