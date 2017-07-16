HBO reveals first look at actor Al Pacino as Joe Paterno

Well, they definitely got the logo on the jacket right.
On Sunday, HBO Films released the first look at Al Pacino — or at least how Al Pacino will be looking when he appears in the still-untitled film from director Barry Levinson about Joe Paterno’s final year as coach of the Nittany Lions football team.
Per the press release from HBO PR, the movie will explore the fallout from the Jerry Sandusky scandal and its impact on the legacy of the coach, who finished his career with the most wins in college football history.
Levinson’s film is currently in production. A release date has yet to be announced.
