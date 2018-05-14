Tuesday is the Pennsylvania primary election. Here's what you need to know

Pennsylvanians will head to the polls Tuesday for the primary election.

Voters can look up their polling place at centrecountypa.gov/index.aspx?NID=243, or the location is also printed on voter identification cards.





Those who will be voting at their polling place for the first time must bring a form of identification.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Here are some of the big races:

U.S. Representative

The state Supreme Court issued a new congressional map in February, splitting Centre County into two districts.

The majority of the county is in the 15th Congressional District. However, much of State College and the southeastern part of the county are in the 12th District. Halfmoon Township is the only township in the county that isn't completely in one district — residents to the west are in the 15th and those in the eastern half are in the 12th.

12th Congressional District: Marc Friedenberg, of Ferguson Township, and Judy Herschel, of Susquehanna County, are seeking the Democratic nomination. The Republican primary is also contested. U.S. Rep. Tom Marino, R-Williamsport, who represented the old 10th District, will face off against Doug McLinko, of Bradford County.

15th Congressional District: For the Democratic primary, Wade Jodun, of Patton Township, is challenging Susan Boser, of Indiana County. The winner will go up against incumbent U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, in November.

Governor

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who has been in office for three years, doesn't have a primary challenger. However, three candidates are vying for the Republican nomination: Laura Ellsworth, of Allegheny County; Paul Mango, of Allegheny County; and Scott Wagner, of York County.

U.S. Senator

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Jr. is unopposed in the primary. The Republican primary includes two candidates: U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, of Luzerne County, and state Rep. Jim Christiana, of Beaver County.