Here's how many sacks Penn State DE Shareef Miller is aiming for -- and how he plans to get them

Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller isn't lacking in confidence — or lofty goals.
The redshirt junior didn't hesitate earlier this week when he told reporters he's shooting for double-digit sacks this fall. In fact, he'd like to follow in the footsteps of a certain Nittany Lion from three seasons ago.
"I want to have over 10 sacks. Actually, I really want to break that record that Carl Nassib had," Miller said, referring to Nassib's single-season school-record 19.5 sacks. "But, to be honest, you just want to win. I want to make plays for my team and help the team win but, individually, I want to have that success."
Miller led the team in both sacks (5) and tackles-for-loss (11) last season, but he's not satisfied. Although the Nittany Lions ranked No. 17 last year in yards allowed and utilize a heavy rotation, those were the fewest sacks by Penn State's leader since the 2013 season.
The veteran end is doing all he can to back up his big words. He trained heavily this offseason with Penn State alum Deion Barnes, who noticed his hand accuracy in the pass rush could use some work.
The two Philadelphia natives got together over winter and performed a number of drills centered around improving Miller's hand-eye coordination and that hand accuracy. One drill had Barnes in pads, with Miller hitting him at different parts with only his hands.
"I feel like I'm improved," Miller said. "But that's something I really want to work on because I think that's what's going to take my game to the next level."
So far, Miller's teammates have noticed the changes.
Offensive tackle Will Fries said that Miller has "had a great spring." And, when asked where Miller ranks in terms of Big Ten defensive ends, Fries didn't hold back his praise.
"He's definitely up there. There's a lot of good defensive ends in this conference, but I'd put him right up there," Fries said. "He's a speed guy, but he also uses his hands well. And going against him in practice just makes me better."
Miller will have a solid opportunity to increase his numbers this fall. Half of Penn State's 2018 opponents were ranked No. 90 or worse in sacks allowed last season, including Kent State (127), Illinois (125), Maryland (113), Michigan (110), Pitt (101) and Indiana (90).
"The game has really slowed down for me now," Miller added.
Comments