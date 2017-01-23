Penn State track and field team will have long wait to use new home

The Penn State track and field team will have a new home this spring for the outdoor season. The track has been under construction since last summer, and Gondack said there is still a little left to do before it is ready.
The Nittany Lions, however, will only use the track once — for an actual meet — this year. With early spring trips to places much warmer than State College, like Arizona, California, Louisiana and Florida, the lone home meet will be the Big Ten Championships on May 12-14.
“It would be neat to host one earlier in the year,” Gondack said. “But I’m perfectly fine waiting until the Big Ten Championship to pull our team out and show everybody what we have.”
