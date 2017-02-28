Penn State lacrosse freshman wins 4th straight Big Ten award

Penn State freshman Mac O’Keefe is making a habit out of the weekly Big Ten lacrosse awards.
For the fourth straight week — and the season is just four weeks old — O’Keefe has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The attackman currently leads the nation in total goals (24) and goals per game (6).
In his most recent performance, during Saturday’s 17-12 win over Villanova, O’Keefe scored eight goals on just 11 shots. He became the first Nittany Lion to score at least eight goals in a game since 1983, when Rich Russo recorded a school-record 10 against Montclair State.
Penn State holds a 4-0 record to start the season for the first time since 1992. And it’s ranked as the No. 5 team in the nation, according to Inside Lacrosse.
Despite the season being just four weeks old, O’Keefe has actually garnered five conference honors. He’s a four-time Freshman of the Week award-winner, and he also was named the conference’s Offenisve Player of the Week on Feb. 8.
O’Keefe lost out on the OPOY honor this week to Maryland’s Colin Heacock, who registered three goals and two assists against No. 6 Yale in a 12-11 victory. The Terrapins are the nation’s No. 1 team.
Penn State next takes on No. 8 Penn at home at noon Saturday.
Comments