What was Saquon Barkley’s big announcement? A baby is on the way

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley will have two new jobs this spring - NFL player and dad.
Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon announced the pregnancy Saturday on her Instagram, and he confirmed it in a comment.
"One month until Saquon and I get to meet our little angel," Congdon, a Penn State World Campus student, said in her post.
The life-changing moment will occur at about the same time as the 2018 NFL Draft, which will begin April 26. Barkley will likely be a top 5 pick in the draft.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
