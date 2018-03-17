Anna Congdon Screenshot
Anna Congdon Screenshot

Penn State

What was Saquon Barkley’s big announcement? A baby is on the way

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

March 17, 2018 08:28 PM

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley will have two new jobs this spring - NFL player and dad.

Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon announced the pregnancy Saturday on her Instagram, and he confirmed it in a comment.

"One month until Saquon and I get to meet our little angel," Congdon, a Penn State World Campus student, said in her post.

The life-changing moment will occur at about the same time as the 2018 NFL Draft, which will begin April 26. Barkley will likely be a top 5 pick in the draft.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Renowned Micah Parsons working hard and fitting in well

View More Video