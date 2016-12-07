Nittany Lions fall to George Mason

0:44 Fans riot in downtown State College Pause

0:42 Penn State fans and the Big Ten Championship

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:50 Heisman Trophy winner Salaam found dead in Colo. park

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:27 Trump supporters arrive early for Fayetteville 'Thank You' rally