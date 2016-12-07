Penn State Basketball

December 7, 2016 9:03 PM

Nittany Lions fall to George Mason

By Ryne Gery

rgery@centredaily.com

UNIVERSITY PARK

Penn State couldn’t contain George Mason’s backcourt duo.

Marquise Moore finished with 25 points and Otis Livingston added 18 points as the Patriots beat the Nittany Lions 85-66 on Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Moore, an athletic 6-foot-2 guard, also grabbed 13 rebounds to record his sixth double-double this season. Livingston, a 5-foot-11 guard, started hot and made plays to help the Patriots take the lead in the second half.

Payton Banks scored 16 of his team-high 21 points in the first half for the Nittany Lions (6-4).

Moore and Livingston keyed a 9-0 run to help the Patriots (7-3) build a 48-40 lead early in the second half.

Livingston drilled a 3-pointer to push the Patriots ahead by two points. Moore then finished a reverse layup, and Livingston drew a foul in transition and hit his free throws before Moore finished in transition.

Garner hit a 3-pointer to end the run, and Penn State kept it close going into the final 10 minutes.

Then, George Mason used a 10-0 run to pull away.

Moore kickstarted the run with a tough finish as he fell to the floor with Banks guarding him. He later dribbled under the rim and searched for a teammate along the perimeter, finding Jaire Grayer for a 3-pointer to take an 11-point lead — the largest of the game to that point — with less than eight minutes left.

Moore assisted on another 3 by Karmari Newman to push the Patriots ahead by 14.

The Nittany Lions led 38-37 at halftime after a back-and-forth first half that featured 12 lead changes.

Banks started hot, finishing 5 for 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes.

Moore paced George Mason with 13 points and six rebounds in the first half.

Related content

Penn State Basketball

Comments

Videos

Remembering Pearl Harbor

View more video

Sports Videos