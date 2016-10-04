James Franklin: ‘I’m very, very proud of Joey Julius’

Joey Julius’ public admission to suffering from an eating disorder caught many by surprise on Monday.
But when that initial emotion wore off, support took its place.
“We knew he was dealing with something, but we didn’t exactly know what it was,” said quarterback Trace McSorley on Tuesday morning via conference call. “We’re proud of him for coming out with everything and feeling like he’s in a place where he can do that. That’s a big step for him, and we’re excited that he’s able to make that step…We’re all supportive of him and happy for him, and I can’t wait to see how (talking about it) will continue to elevate him.”
Julius, Penn State’s fan-favorite folk hero kicker, was absent for much of spring and summer practice, and wrote a public statement on Facebook describing his eating disorder and the treatment he received during that time.
“After a long consideration of not only myself, my family, and my team I have decided to go public about my absence from the team during spring ball of 2016 and (throughout) this summer,” he wrote. “I was admitted into the McCallum place on May 9 for eating disorders.
“Due to my increase in not only weight but also depression and anxiety my team physicians started to notice not only a change in my overall happiness but also my performance as a normal human being. Throughout this whole process I learned a lot about myself. I learned that for the last 11 years of my life I have suffered through a disorder known as ‘binge eating disorder.’”
Julius added that he showed signs of bulimia through purging “from extreme anxiety,” and said he is certain of his diagnosis through three months of care received by a program he attended at the McCallum Place Eating Disorder Center in St. Louis, Mo., this summer.
“In order to come to this conclusion I have no one to thank except for Coach James Franklin and my training staff and doctors that stuck with me throughout this whole process,” he wrote. “They all noticed that I was not myself and that I needed extensive care such as the program in St. Louis that I attended this summer.”
Julius added that he would urge “any guy or girl” with similar issues to reach out to him and he would help in any way he could.
I'm very, very proud of Joey. I really am, in so many ways. You know, I know this is something that probably affects and helps others; to see athletes or someone in Joey's position like this to make himself vulnerable and put himself out there like that. I think a lot of people can relate with that and I think a lot of people can connect with that. Head coach James Franklin
“I'm very, very proud of Joey. I really am, in so many ways,” said Franklin, in his Tuesday press conference. “You know, I know this is something that probably affects and helps others; to see athletes or someone in Joey's position like this to make himself vulnerable and put himself out there like that. I think a lot of people can relate with that and I think a lot of people can connect with that.”
The head coach said this issue also went “hand-in-hand” with the team’s injury policy of not discussing injuries or any health issue with media to respect the student-athlete’s privacy, and that he thinks it was a good policy where Julius was concerned so that he could get the help and support he needed without scrutiny.
Franklin added that addressing and responding to mental health issues among athletes has changed since he was a quarterback at East Stroudsberg, and a young football coach shortly after.
“I don't remember any of those things being available,” he said. “I don't remember those things being discussed when I was in college a whole lot. The services that campuses and universities provide now, communities provide, it's different. I think that's good for everybody.
I think like a lot of things in our society now, we think things are more apparent now or are happening probably more than they did 20 years ago, and I don't think that's the case. There's more awareness in general.”
Franklin said that each year a representative of the mental health services Penn State provides addresses the team and informs the athletes of the resources available to them in a wide variety of situations.
“So our doctors, our training staff, they pretty much handle all those things and then the coaches, whenever we are aware of anything, we are just a support,” said Franklin. “We are a support for the doctors and the trainers and we are a support for our student athletes and making sure that they are getting the help that they need.”
The National Eating Disorder help and awareness center can be accessed at www.nationaleatingdisorders.org and has a help hotline that can be reached at 1-800-931-2237. According to NEDA, 20 million women and 10 million men across the United States actively suffer from eating disorders.
