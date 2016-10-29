Penn State takes out Purdue

Coming out of the tunnel tied with the Boilermakers after a back-and-forth first half, Penn State needed to change the tone of the game.
And the Nittany Lions had little trouble doing so.
Capitalizing on three Purdue mistakes, the No. 24 Nittany Lions, led by Saquon Barkley's monster day, took down Purdue 62-24 on Saturday afternoon at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Penn State (6-2, 4-1) is now bowl-eligible, while Purdue (3-5, 1-4) has work to do if it wants to see the postseason.
Barkley and Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley popped the Boilermaker defense time and time again. Barkley racked up 207 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards and two scores on 21 touches, including an 81-yard touchdown scamper, while McSorley completed 12 of 23 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns.
The Nittany Lions, two-touchdown favorites traveling to West Lafayette, had their offense clicking early, but so did Purdue. The two teams combined for 406 first-half yards and were knotted at 17-17 after two quarters.
Penn State's defense, plagued by arm tackles and lackluster showings on third down in the first half, rebounded.
On the first series of the second half, the Nittany Lion front-four pressured Purdue quarterback David Blough, forcing a quick throw. Penn State middle linebacker Brandon Smith, who initially showed blitz, dropped back in coverage and picked off the Boilermaker signal-caller and rumbled down to the Purdue 24-yard line.
Three Barkley runs brought the Nittany Lions down to the 1-yard line, and McSorley connecting with Chris Godwin for a short touchdown throw with 12:29 left in the third quarter. It was the second touchdown grab of the day for Godwin.
Later in the period, Purdue punt returner Bilal Marshall muffed a Blake Gillikin punt, and Jordan Smith recovered at the Boilermaker 24-yard line. Set up by a 20-yard Barkley run, backup running back Andre Robinson barreled in for a 4-yard score.
Penn State placekicker Tyler Davis made it a three-score game, sinking a 29-yard field goal with 4:21 left in the third, and while Purdue responded with a 62-yard touchdown throw from Blough to DeAngleo Yancey, Penn State answered accordingly.
Purdue, trying to recover an early onside kick, booted it out-of-bounds, and Penn State made the Boilermakers pay with a 21-yard touchdown grab from McSorley to freshman running back Miles Sanders.
The Nittany Lions wrapped up the third quarter with a 41-24 lead, and they didn't stop there.
Barkley, after pounding the right side all day, followed his blockers around the edge and dusted the Purdue defenders for an 81-yard touchdown run with 13:56 left in the fourth quarter.
And for good measure, with backup quarterback Tommy Stevens running the show, running back Mark Allen scooted into the end zone for a 1-yard run with 6:09 left in regulation and Robinson tallied his second touchdown, a 19-yard run.
The Nittany Lions started the first half hot, too.
For the second time in three games, the Nittany Lions scored a touchdown on their opening drive — and it was due in large part to Barkley.
Penn State made it an emphasis to get its star sophomore the ball as five of the series' eight plays went to Barkley.
He jumpstarted the drive with an 11-yard run and 12-yard catch before finishing it off with a 3-yard touchdown run. Sandwiched between was a 37-yard reception by Barkley.
In total, Barkley racked up 62 of Penn State's 85 yards on the series.
With Davis' extra point, Penn State led Purdue 7-0 with 11:33 left in the first quarter.
However, the Boilermakers responded with fast-paced offense of their own. Purdue put together a 10-play, 77-yard drive, highlighted by two third-down conversions.
The second conversion was a 23-yard run by Markell Jones, who ran through several arm tackles down to Penn State's 25-yard line.
A few plays later, Purdue was in business with a 1st-and-goal from the Nittany Lions' 8-yard line — and three consecutive Penn State penalties moved that to a 1st-and-goal just one yard away. Jones powered it in for the score, and after the extra point, Purdue was knotted at 7-7 with 6:26 to go in the first quarter.
Penn State's subsequent drive stalled out with a three-and-out, but Boilermakers didn't stop.
Purdue rattled off a 13-play, 55-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 1-yard pass from Blough to wideout Cameron Posey with 14:32 remaining in the second quarter.
The Boilermakers had three third-down conversions and kept the drive alive on a 4th-and-3 from Penn State's 33-yard line.
Penn State's offense rebounded, though. The Nittany Lions, aided by two Purdue penalties and a 21-yard Barkley reception, moved into Purdue territory. From the Boilermaker 38-yard line, McSorley hit Godwin on a short crossing pattern right-to-left, and busted Purdue coverage allowed him to skate into the end zone for a touchdown.
Davis' extra point tied it at 14-14 with 12:33 to go until halftime.
A 42-yard field goal by Purdue placekicker J.D. Dellinger gave Purdue a 17-14 advantage on the following series, but Davis' leg leveled the score with a 33-yard field goal.
Just before the half ended, Dellinger lined up for a 39-yard field goal but missed wide left.
