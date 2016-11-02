Penn State nixes Friday night home games

Big Ten football is set to appear on televisions everywhere next season on Friday nights — but don’t expect to see Beaver Stadium.
The conference’s new TV contract, which begins for the 2017 season, will reportedly include a package of six Friday night football games, as first reported by the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday afternoon. Three of the games will be conference contests, while the other three will be nonconference matchups.
The Big Ten’s experimentation with Friday night games won’t include every team and will only take place in September and October. Big Ten schools with high-capacity stadiums (i.e. Penn State and Ohio State) won’t be asked to host them, while Michigan has already declined to participate at home or on the road, Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany told the Tribune.
But to further quiet any unrest from Nittany Lion fans, the Penn State athletic department released a statement early Wednesday evening, saying if Delany were to ask about Friday nights at Beaver Stadium, the answer would be a hard “no.”
However, the Nittany Lions are open to one Friday night, road game per season, and would be “receptive” to playing a Friday afternoon contest the day after Thanksgiving.
The statement reads as follows: “Penn State has informed the Big Ten that we will not host football games on a Friday night. We are receptive to an occasional day game on the day after Thanksgiving. There are a variety of reasons why, among them, we know how important high school football is to hundreds of communities across the commonwealth. In addition, we have considered the impact that a Friday night home football game would have on key community stakeholders. We support the conference’s desire to expand exposure for Big Ten football on national platforms, providing additional content at high demand times, and we’ve agreed to play no more than one away game each year on a Friday night.”
