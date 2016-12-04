Penn State will play in Rose Bowl, misses College Football Playoff

Cue the endless debate.
Penn State, despite winning the Big Ten Championship, will not go to the College Football Playoffs.
Instead, the Nittany Lions are heading to the Rose Bowl.
After defeating Wisconsin 38-31 for the conference crown Saturday night, Penn State moved up to No. 5 from No. 7 in the final College Football Rankings, which were announced Sunday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions (11-2, 9-1) will likely face USC in Pasadena. The Trojans (9-3, 7-2) have won eight straight games, capping their season with a 45-27 win over Notre Dame last weekend.
Meanwhile, Alabama is ranked No. 1, while Clemson, Ohio State and Washington fill out the four-team playoff.
Yes, the Buckeyes, who lost to Penn State 24-21 on Oct. 22, are playing for a national championship, even though they didn’t even win their own division.
The Nittany Lions have an argument to make against Ohio State getting in over them, and it’ll be discussed non-stop.
But Penn State is still going to the Rose Bowl after a 2-2 start, a more than noteworthy accomplishment.
And of course, the last time Penn State played in the Rose Bowl was 2008. The Nittany Lions lost to the Trojans 38-24 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.
