Penn State names suspended players

Penn State will be without two starters for the Rose Bowl.
Nittany Lion wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and linebacker Manny Bowen have been suspended for violation of team rules, Penn State announced Wednesday afternoon. Neither Blacknall nor Bowen will be available when the No. 5 Nittany Lions face No. 9 Southern California at 5 p.m. EST on Monday.
A specific reason for the suspensions were not offered.
While they will not be playing in the Rose Bowl, both Bowen and Blacknall are with the team. They were practicing with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday at the LA Galaxy’s StubHub Center complex.
Despite Penn State’s talent at both wide receiver and linebacker, the suspensions of Blacknall and Bowen are sure to have an impact.
Blacknall missed five games due to injury, but became a valuable piece to Penn State’s explosive offense down the stretch. The junior had 13 catches for 323 receiving yards (24.8 yards per catch) in the Nittany Lions’ last seven games, including a stellar performance in the Big Ten Championship game against Wisconsin (six catches, 155 yards, two touchdowns).
Meanwhile, Bowen has started 12 of 13 games this season, recording 68 tackles (tied for fourth-most on the team). The sophomore linebacker especially played well the last couple games with nine tackles against Michigan State and six when facing the Badgers.
With Penn State head coach James Franklin and defensive coordinator Brent Pry available to media later today, stay tuned for updates.
