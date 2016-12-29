Penn State football players chow down at Beverly Hills restaurant in Rose Bowl tradition

Penn State football players arrived to Lawry’s The Prime Rib on Wednesday to cheers from the servers and Pasadena’s Temple City High School marching band playing the Nittany Lions fight song.
The tradition for the Beverly Hills restaurant started with a meal to the players on the practice field before the 1957 game.
Penn State football coach James Franklin called Dwight Galt to the stage for a team prayer before players dug into their salads.
Senior guard Derek Dowrey, dressed in full white chef clothes, made the first cut of meat before serving it to Franklin.
Comments