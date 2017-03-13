Beaver Stadium to undergo ‘substantial renovations,’ stay above 100,000 capacity

The future of Beaver Stadium is a bit clearer — although the price tag is not.
Beaver Stadium will undergo “substantial renovations” likely no earlier than 2023, outside the initial five-year window of Penn State’s Facilities Master Plan, which was announced Monday morning.
A price for the renovations has not yet been released.
The upgrades to Beaver Stadium include an increase in chairback seating, new restrooms, new concessions locations and options, wider concourses, and additional premium seating options. Within the Facilities Masters Plan, a 16-month project that’ll span 20 years, is also a parking deck just west of Beaver Stadium.
Beaver Stadium, which currently has a capacity of 106,572, will also remain above 100,000.
The stadium has been expanded seven times, most recently in 2001. In 2014, a pair of $10 million scoreboards were added.
This story will be updated as more details become available. A public meeting to discuss the plan is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Hintz Alumni Center.
