Berkey Creamery ice cream to be sold at Beaver Stadium concession stands

Penn State fans craving Peachy Paterno on gameday won’t have to wait in a long line at Berkey Creamery anymore.
For the first time, concession stands at Beaver Stadium will sell Berkey Creamery ice cream, starting with the Nittany Lions’ season opener on Sept. 2. Prior to this season, Creamery ice cream was only available in the Mount Nittany Club section.
Fans will be able to buy pints of Peachy Paterno, vanilla, chocolate, Death by Chocolate, cookies-n-cream and chocolate chip cookie dough.
“We’ve known for a while that our customers would appreciate the convenience of buying ice cream directly at the stadium,” Creamery assistant manager Jim Brown said in a written statement, “and we’re very excited to make that a reality this fall.”
Ice cream fans should have even more to celebrate this year, too. Plans are in place to make pints available to purchase online, and the pints should be available at commonwealth campuses by next season.
The number of pint flavors is also expected to expand from six to 25 by next spring.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments