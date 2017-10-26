Here’s what experts around the country are saying about Saquon Barkley and the Heisman Trophy

It’s no secret: Saquon Barkley is the front-runner to win the Heisman Trophy.
After recording three touchdowns and 176 all-purpose yards in Penn State’s throttling of Michigan last weekend, Barkley became an overwhelming 4/11 favorite to take home the bronze statue, according to Bovada Sportsbook, meaning you’d have to spend $11 to earn $4 on the wager. Stanford running back Bryce Love is the closest to Barkley with 3/1 odds, while Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett sit at 12/1 and 14/1 odds, respectively.
It’s not just Vegas who loves Barkley, either. Respected football minds across the country have praised Barkley through seven games this season, and many have said over the past few days that it’s his award to lose.
Here’s what analysts and writers across the nation have said about Barkley and the Heisman heading into Saturday’s contest against No. 6 Ohio State:
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit: The lead color commentator for ABC — who watched Barkley carve up Iowa and Michigan’s defenses this season — believes the Heisman race might wrap up before the month of October is over.
Responding to someone on Twitter, Herbstreit said that with a Penn State win and solid personal performance against the Buckeyes, Barkley would become the second-ever Nittany Lion to win the Heisman Trophy, joining John Cappelletti.
“Does Barkley win the Heisman in October with a good performance (and) win at Columbus?!??” a Twitter user asked.
“Yes,” Herbstreit said.
Alrighty then. There you have it.
USA TODAY Network: After his stellar performance in front of the White Out crowd, 17 of 21 official Heisman voters across Gannett properties have Barkley atop their ballot.
Love and Mayfield received two first-place votes each, but the overall points weren’t really close.
Barkley led the way with 57 points, followed by Love (35), Mayfield (27), Notre Dame running back Josh Adams (4), Louisville quarterback and defending Heisman winner Lamar Jackson (2) and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (1).
Sports Illustrated’s Bruce Feldman: In Feldman’s weekly “Heisman Five,” Barkley was atop the list yet again.
The national reporter loves Penn State’s prized man and complimented his ability outside of just running through the tackles.
“How’s this for versatility: Barkley now has five catches that have gone for 40 yards or longer. Two of the other RBs on this list — Love and (Jonathan) Taylor — have combined for five catches all season,” Feldman wrote. “Barkley can open his lead in this race even further if he can help Penn State to a win over a very talented — and angry — Ohio State team in Columbus.”
Sporting News’ Eric Galko: In Galko’s mind, Barkley is “the clear leader after his team’s destruction of Michigan.” However, like Feldman, he mentioned the Nittany Lions’ road trip to Columbus.
In his opinion, though, whether or not Penn State beats the Buckeyes might not even matter for Barkley’s Heisman hopes.
“Win or lose,” Galko wrote, “Barkley will likely remain the Heisman Trophy favorite if he performs well.”
He’s probably not wrong, either.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller: Well, Miller couldn’t have been more blunt about his Barkley-Heisman thoughts.
At 7:45 p.m. on Saturday night — just after Barkley housed a nice 69-yard touchdown, gashing a supposed-to-be stout Michigan defense — Miller tweeted, “Give Saquon that damn Heisman.”
Fair enough.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments