Matt McGloin reuniting with Bill O’Brien in Houston, per report

By John McGonigal

November 02, 2017 6:04 PM

Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin and Bill O’Brien are reuniting.

McGloin signed with the Houston Texans on Thursday, according to a report by Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle. The move came shortly after it became clear that Texans starter Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in practice.

McGloin joins Tom Savage as the only other quarterbacks on the Texans’ roster. McGloin is expected to be Savage’s backup.

McGloin and O’Brien’s connection is a strong one. The former Penn State quarterback started under O’Brien during the 2012 season, in which he put up some eye-popping numbers. McGloin threw for 3,271 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 60.5 completion percentage and only five interceptions as a senior.

McGloin went undrafted out of Penn State and landed with Oakland Raiders as a free agent in 2013. The Scranton native made six starts in the Bay Area before joining the Philadelphia Eagles for training camp prior to this season. He was cut by Philadelphia on Sept. 1.

