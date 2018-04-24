2018 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the first 100 picks

The NFL draft may be impossible to predict — but that hasn’t stopped us from trying.
We spoke with a former NFL scout and several experts, in addition to doing plenty of research ourselves, to come up with a three-round mock draft ahead of the Thursday-Saturday event. There are sure to be a few trades on the first two days but, to make it a little easier, we predicted just one: The Buffalo Bills moving up to No. 5 by trading the Denver Broncos their two first-round picks (No. 12 and 22), along with one of their second-round selections (No. 56) and a third-round pick in 2019.
Here is our first — and only — 2018 NFL mock draft:
First Round
1. Cleveland Browns: QB Sam Darnold, USC
Citing a source, MMQB’s Peter King said the Browns will not draft Josh Allen. And we’re inclined to believe — since this happens every year and Darnold was the consensus pick for weeks — that the recent momentum of drafting Allen is a likely smokescreen to induce a trade if a team is targeting Wyoming’s signal-caller. Darnold has the higher floor; Allen has the higher ceiling.
2. New York Giants: RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
New general manager — and former Panthers decision-maker — Dave Gettleman drafted Christian McCaffrey at No. 8 in last year’s draft. In an age when it’s considered foolish to take a running back early, Gettleman has no qualms about doing so. The GM recently said he wants a Hall of Fame player at No. 2, and Barkley could be that guy.
3. New York Jets: QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Some scouts believe Mayfield may be the top quarterback in the draft. He’s a stat geek’s dream, with his high completion percentage and penchant for nailing passes 20 yards or longer. His selection is almost certainly the nail in the coffin for Christian Hackenberg, who’s fourth on the depth chart.
4. Cleveland Browns: DE Bradley Chubb, N.C. State
The Browns need help everywhere, so they take a page out of the Patriots’ playbook: Pick the best player available. Chubb’s 26 tackles for loss in 2017 (second in the country) should help a pass rush that ranked 21st in the NFL last year.
5. Buffalo Bills (via mock trade with Denver Broncos): QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
This is the only mock trade we projected because it just made too much sense to pass up. GM John Elway said this pick is for sale, and he’s reportedly interested in Mayfield. With the Oklahoma quarterback gone and the Bills desperate for a signal-caller, Buffalo can leverage its two first-round picks — along with a likely second this year and third next year — to move up and grab a QB. Allen needs to be brought along but, with A.J. McCarron under center, the Bills have the luxury to do just that.
6. Indianapolis Colts: OG Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
Andrew Luck, if he ever gets back from injury, could use some protection. The Colts allowed the most sacks in the league in 2017, and Nelson provides some much-needed help.
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Derwin James, Florida State
ESPN’s Todd McShay called James to the Bucs “the worst-kept secret in the NFL right now.” The Bucs are looking for a starter at safety, and James has been linked to the team for months. He’s an All-American, a vocal leader and a versatile player who should make an immediate impact.
8. Chicago Bears: LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
Smith has the flexibility to play inside — but wherever the Bears put him, the former Bulldog is destined to dominate. He was a huge reason why Georgia played for a national title in 2017, and the speedy linebacker (4.51 40-yard dash) still hasn’t tapped his full potential.
9. San Francisco 49ers: CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
Sure, the 49ers just picked up Richard Sherman in the offseason. But opponents averaged a 93.9 QB rating against the secondary last season — and the draft’s top cornerback immediately helps shore up that weakness.
10. Oakland Raiders: S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
The consensus All-American holds Bama’s all-time record for pick-sixes (four). Fitzpatrick — a real option for Cleveland at No. 4 — can start and star at either safety or cornerback immediately.
11. Miami Dolphins: QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
After Ryan Tannehill’s back-to-back ACL injuries the past two seasons, Miami can no longer pin its success on the 29-year-old quarterback. And, if Rosen falls, the Dolphins would jump at the opportunity. He’s one of the most NFL-ready quarterbacks in the draft.
12. Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Buffalo Bills): DE/LB Marcus Davenport, UTSA
How do you make a scary defense featuring Von Miller even scarier? Add a 6-foot-4 freak who tallied 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a senior. The Broncos had the league’s best pass-rush when it won the Super Bowl in 2015, and it ranked 22nd in sacks last season while going 5-11. Davenport’s presence brings the defense back to an elite level.
13. Washington Redskins: LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
The Redskins had the NFL’s worst run-defense last season, and they’ve historically struggled at covering tight ends. Edmunds, a balanced linebacker who can play inside or outside, would solve both problems. DT Vita Vea would also be a potential pick here.
14. Green Bay Packers: CB Josh Jackson, Iowa
New defensive coordinator Mike Pettine would love Denzel Ward if he falls, but Jackson isn’t a bad backup plan. The Iowa standout led college football in interceptions a season ago and would bring a similar ballhawk mentality to a relatively toothless defense.
15. Arizona Cardinals: QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
Arizona is also a candidate to move up in the draft to grab a quarterback. But, if it stays put, Jackson should prove too tempting to pass up. Jackson ran a West Coast-based offense in college, and OC Mike McCoy should utilize a similar scheme. Jackson’s athleticism is also special and would give McCoy some room for creativity on the field.
16. Baltimore Ravens: QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
It may feel like Joe Flacco will be around forever, but the middling quarterback won’t be. It might be a reach at No. 16, but Baltimore has an opportunity to snare a quarterback with a cannon.
17. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Vita Vea, Washington
The Chargers have talent on the outside, but their defense was defined last season by poor play on the interior and at linebacker. Los Angeles allowed a league-worst 4.9 yards per carry and, at 340 pounds, Vea would be a great fit.
18. Seattle Seawhawks: CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville
Richard Sherman is gone, and the rest of Seattle’s defense is aging. Alexander missed half of 2017 due to injury, but his upside and 4.38 40-yard dash speed are too good to pass up.
19. Dallas Cowboys: WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
With the release of Dez Bryant, the Cowboys are in need of another playmaker for Dak Prescott — and, as the draft’s top wideout, Ridley certainly fits the bill. He’s a deep threat with solid route-running ability.
20. Detroit Lions: RB Derrius Guice, LSU
Theo Riddick is nothing more than a third-down specialist, and Ameer Abdullah has been OK at best. Guice — who draws a Marshawn Lynch comparison from NFL.com — could solidify a rushing attack alongside Matthew Stafford.
21. Cincinnati Bengals: DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
The Bengals may have more pressing needs elsewhere — at offensive line, for example — but Payne could be a three-down player. And the Bengals hosted him for a pre-draft visit earlier this month.
22: Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Buffalo Bills): OG Will Hernandez, UTEP
If Denver stays at No. 5, Quenton Nelson would be a perfect fit. But by trading back in this scenario to pick up an extra pick, Denver lands a dominant run blocker and solid pass protector in Hernandez.
23. New England Patriots: LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
Kolton Miller or Mike McGlinchey might make more sense here, but the Patriots tend to go with the best player available — and Evans is a speedy ‘backer with a high ceiling. He also played at Atlabama with one of Bill Belichick’s former defensive coordinators, so Belichick is well-aware of what Evans is capable of.
24. Carolina Panthers: CB Mike Hughes, UCF
With three true cornerbacks and Minkah Fitzpatrick already gone, the Panthers need to pull the trigger and pick Hughes. The UCF product will take time to develop, but his potential at corner and promise as a kick returner is worth Carolina’s attention.
25. Tennessee Titans: DE Harold Landry, Boston College
The Titans could use an edge rusher, and Landry provides tremendous value after an ankle injury last season hurt his draft stock. He said last month he’s the best pass-rusher in this draft — and he may not be far off.
26. Atlanta Falcons: WR Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
Taylor Gabriel is an underrated loss for Atlanta. But if the Falcons can pair Kirk in the slot with Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu on the outside, that passing offense will keep humming.
27. New Orleans Saints: TE Mike Gesicki, Penn State
His performance at the NFL Combine couldn’t have gone any better, and the Saints are in more need of a tight end than any other team. (Their tight ends last year combined for less than 500 receiving yards.) The Saints could choose to go with another tight end here, but Gesicki is the top receiving TE in the draft — and that’s where New Orleans needs to see improvement.
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
If Vander Esch is still around at No. 28, Steeler fans should be thrilled. The Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year had 141 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups and four forced fumbles last season. Injury concerns are there, but so is a possible All-Pro.
29. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Kolton Miller, UCLA
RT Jermey Parnell has no guaranteed money left on his contract, so Miller does have the ability to move in and start in 2018. The Bruin is athletic — he’s 309 pounds and runs a sub-5.0 — and the Jaguars could still use some tweaks to the offensive line this offseason.
30. Minnesota Vikings: OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
The Vikings are paying a pretty penny for Kirk Cousins to be the guy for the next three years. Minnesota might as well protect him. McGlinchey could start at either tackle position.
31. New England Patriots: DT Taven Bryan, Florida
The Patriots picked up Danny Shelton this offseason, and Shelton is an elite run-stuffer — but Bryan is a balanced interior defender who generates more pressure on passing downs. That versatility is appealing to New England.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: RB Sony Michel, Georgia
Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman are in a cushy spot here. The Eagles, who don’t have picks in the second or third rounds, could trade down. But if they don’t, expect them to bolster Carson Wentz’s options at running back or tight end. Michel’s vision and burst would be a welcomed addition to Duce Staley’s running back room.
Second round
33. Cleveland Browns: OT Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
34. New York Giants: OC James Daniels, Iowa
35. Cleveland Browns: CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
36. Indianapolis Colts: DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma
37. Indianapolis Colts: CB Carlton Davis, Auburn
38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Connor Williams, Texas
39. Chicago Bears: OG Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
40. Denver Broncos: TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
41. Oakland Raiders: DT Maurice Hurst, Michigan
42. Miami Dolphins: TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
43. New England Patriots: WR D.J. Moore, Maryland
44. Washington Redskins: DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford
45. Green Bay Packers: OG Austin Corbett, Nevada
46. Cincinnati Bengals: OL Billy Price, Ohio State
47. Arizona Cardinals: OT Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
48. Los Angeles Chargers: S Justin Reid, Stanford
49. Indianapolis Colts: RB Ronald Jones, USC
50. Dallas Cowboys: LB Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
51. Detroit Lions: DE Sam Hubbard, Ohio State
52. Baltimore Ravens: WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
53. Buffalo Bills: WR DJ Chark, LSU
54. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Brian O'Neill, Pitt
55. Carolina Panthers: OL Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State
56. Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Buffalo Bills): WR Anthony Miller, Memphis
57. Tennessee Titans: S Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
58. Atlanta Falcons: DT Tim Settle, Virginia Tech
59. San Francisco 49ers: DE Josh Sweat, Florida State
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Donte Jackson, LSU
61. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR James Washington, Oklahoma State
63. New England Patriots: LB Darius Leonard, South Carolina State
64. Cleveland Browns: RB Nick Chubb, Georgia
Third round
65. Buffalo Bills: OC Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
66. New York Giants: DE Arden Key, LSU
67. Indianapolis Colts: DE Uchenna Nwosu, Colts
68. Houston Texans: OT Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
69. New York Giants: WR DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State
70. San Francisco 49ers: LB Jerome Baker, Ohio State
71. Denver Broncos: RB Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
72. New York Jets: DE Rasheem Green, USC
73. Miami Dolphins: DT Derrick Nnadi, Florida State
74. San Francisco 49ers: CB Christian Campbell, Penn State
75. Oakland Raiders: OT Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan
76. Green Bay Packers: LB Malik Jefferson, Texas
77. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Michael Gallup, Colorado State
78. Kansas City Chiefs: DE Chad Thomas, Miami
79. Arizona Cardinals: WR Deon Cain, Clemson
80. Houston Texans: DE Kemoko Turay, Rutgers
81. Dallas Cowboys: DT B.J. Hill, N.C. State
82. Detroit Lions: CB Duke Dawson, Florida
83. Baltimore Ravens: LB Fred Warner, BYU
84. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Nathan Shepherd, Fort Hays State
85. Carolina Panthers: DE Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest
86. Kansas City Chiefs: S Jessie Bates, Wake Forest
87. Los Angeles Rams: OG Braden Smith, Auburn
88. Carolina Panthers: RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State
89. Tennessee Titans: OT Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech
90. Atlanta Falcons: TE Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
91. New Orleans Saints: QB Kyle Lauletta, Richmond
92. Pittsburgh Steelers: S Marcus Allen, Penn State
93. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Ian Thomas, Indiana
94. Minnesota Vikings: OT Geron Christian, Louisville
95. New England Patriots: RB/FB/TE Jaylen Samuels, N.C. State
96. Buffalo Bills: LB Shaquem Griffin, UCF
97. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory): CB Holton Hill, Texas
98. Houston Texans (compensatory): WR Antonio Callaway, Florida
99. Denver Broncos (compensatory): DE Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State
100. Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory): OT Desmond Harrison, Georgia State
Comments