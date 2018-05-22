The first-ever Saquon Barkely bobblehead has been released. Here's how to order it

Former Penn State football standout Saquon Barkley finally has something he's never had before — his very own bobblehead.
The Coplay native is featured in a series of bobbleheads representing the top eight picks in this year's NFL Draft. Produced by New Jersey-based FOCO USA, the bobblehead is available for pre-order through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum for $40.
The bobblehead, which is expected to ship in August, depicts the running back in the moment he walked onto the stage in Arlington, Texas on April 26 after his name was called as the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Giants to receive his No. 1 jersey from commissioner Roger Goodell.
The versatile running back completed his Penn State career in 2017 with 5,538 all-purpose yards and 53 touchdowns. He became the only player in school history to acquire more than 3,000 yards rushing and 1,000 receiving.
The bobblehead can be pre-ordered here: https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/2018nfldraft?variant=12106985865284
