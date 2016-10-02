Freshmen impress in Penn State hockey exhibition

As far as season debuts go, there wasn’t much not to like about this one, at least from Penn State’s perspective.
That goes both for the team as a whole and for many of the freshmen.
The newcomers came through in a big way as the Nittany Lion men’s hockey team rolled to an 8-0 exhibition win over Queens University of Ontario on Sunday afternoon at Pegula Ice Arena.
“All in all I think we received some good information,” coach Guy Gadowsky said. “I think a lot of freshmen that we’re looking at contributed, they played well. It was good to see them.”
Denis Smirnov scored a pair of goals while fellow freshmen Liam Folkes and Brandon Biro also hit the net. Peyton Jones, another young Nittany Lion making his first appearance, made 14 saves over the first half of game action in net.
Andrew Sturtz scored a pair of goals while fellow veterans David Goodwin and Vince Pedrie also scored in the tune-up, just one day after the team held its first official practice. Chris Funke played the second half of the game in net and made five saves to complete the shutout as Penn State outshot Queens 50-19.
The regular season begins Thursday, with a visit from No. 16 St. Lawrence at 7 p.m.
“We feel really confident in the room,” Sturtz said. “St. Lawrence is a really good team. They were last year.”
Smirnov opened the scoring, redirecting Kevin Kerr’s slap shot from the point midway through the first period.
“I use my vision good, and then try to find my linemates,” Smirnov said of his style of play. “Just get a puck in net, battle where I can.”
Later in the first, Biro tipped the puck out at the Nittany Lion blue line and led a rush up the ice, slipping a pass over to Folkes for a tip-in.
Goodwin closed the first by knocking in a rebound, and Sturtz opened the second with a break, racing in and finding the top shelf. A little later, a turnover from the Gaels went right to Pedrie in the slot for an easy goal.
Smirnov scored again early in the third, firing a power play slap shot from the circle. Sturtz converted on another power play not long after and Biro completed the power play tallies.
Power plays were a recurring theme. Queens was whistled for 13 penalties worth 45 minutes, including a pair of game misconducts. It led to a 4 for 10 power play performance for the Nittany Lions, including three 5 on 3 situations.
You hope that the specialty teams are going to get some action so you can look at them. We didn’t necessarily need 10 power plays. Guy Gadowsky
“You hope that the specialty teams are going to get some action so you can look at them,” Gadowsky said. “We didn’t necessarily need 10 power plays. I thought they looked good. You saw three different units. I thought all three were able to move the puck around pretty well.”
One major penalty was a hard hit by Slater Doggett on Kevin Kerr low into the boards, with the defenseman needing help to leave the ice and not putting any weight on his left leg.
“We’re optimistic. I don’t know fully,” Gadowsky said. “It’s nothing serious.”
He later added, “It definitely isn’t anything long term.”
Jones was tested a few times in his debut, most notably five minutes into the second period when a turnover led to Ryan Bloom alone on a breakaway that Jones was able to stuff. Gadowsky did not say it outright, but seemed to lean toward Jones getting the start for the much tougher season opener Thursday.
“I felt good,” Jones said. “The team helped me out a lot and felt good in net.”
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @gordoncdt
