Penn State men’s hockey tops St. Lawrence in season opener

Offense gets the glory, but the Penn State defense may have been the star of the show Thursday night at Pegula Ice Arena in the season opener.
The Nittany Lion men’s hockey team had No. 16 St. Lawrence good and rattled much of the night, backing the work of freshman goalie Peyton Jones in his first collegiate start.
Jones made 28 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Saints.
Penn State and St. Lawrence meet against at 7 p.m. Friday.
Dylan Richard, David Thompson, Andrew Sturtz and freshman Blake Gober took care of the scoring.
Drew Smolcynski and Michael Laidley scored for St. Lawrence.
Kyle Hayton stopped 35 Penn State shots.
Smolcynski netted the first goal of the season, skating in front of Jones and lifting the puck over Jones’ shoulder.
Richard tied it with a good, dirty goal, pouncing on a rebound with bodies all over the ice in front of the net.
Penn State took the lead just as a Saint penalty expired. Liam Folkes took the puck along the boards and, on the opposite side, Thompson skated into the zone and tapped his stick on the ice. Folkes found an opening through a maze of bodies to set up Thompson.
Chase Berger raced in on net as the Nittany Lions were killing a penalty, with his shot denied by Hayton, but Sturtz pounced on the rebound, flicking the backhand into the open side of the net.
Laidley cut the margin back to one when he scooped up a puck in front of the net and lifted it top shelf.
Gober finished the night with an empty-net goal with 12.9 seconds left.
