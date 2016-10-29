Penn State hockey completes weekend sweep of Canisius

1:40 Fans in downtown State College Pause

0:40 Waters flood house in Milesburg

2:01 6 Halloween costumes that are quick and easy to make

2:29 Tim Kaine introduced at Florida fundraiser by Pusha T

2:49 Penn State student protests Joe Paterno 1st game commemoration

1:14 Franklin thanks fans for braving weather to support team to a win

1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely

1:15 Art in Penns Valley

1:05 Balding penguin finds warmth in wetsuit