Penn State hockey supporting Thon with Friday’s game vs. Michigan

Friday’s Penn State men’s hockey game, the final home contest of 2016, will feature the annual “Teddy Bear Toss” to benefit the Penn State Panhellenic Dance Marathon. Fans are asked to bring a stuffed bear to toss onto the ice during intermission for the 7 p.m. game against Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena.
To promote the event, three Nittany Lions arrived at the team’s Monday media session clutching bears. The largest was carried by Andrew Sturtz, who claimed it was his new linemate.
Also, David Thompson, owner of the best head of hair on the team, plans to get his long locks trimmed and donate the hair.
“It was a good opportunity, I saw a way to get involved,” Thompson said. “Any time we get involved in Thon, help out any way, shape or form it’s always an awesome experience for us.”
