Penn State hockey adds big forward to lineup

The Penn State men’s hockey team picked up a big midseason acquisition over the holiday break.
The program announced Monday the addition of Brett Murray for the spring semester. The 6-foot-5 forward was committed to enroll at the school in the fall, but has decided to arrive a semester early and be a part of the second half of the season for the No. 3 Nittany Lions.
Murray, a fourth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Sabres in June, has been playing for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL, netting seven goals and 13 assists in 27 games. He is a native of Bolton, Ontario, near Toronto.
The 18 year-old left winger previously played for the Carleton Place Canadiens of the Central Canada Hockey League, the same team that produced the Lions’ leading goal-scorer this year, Andrew Sturtz. Murray notched 14 goals and 32 assists in 48 games last season for the Canadiens.
“At 6-5, Brett is an imposing power forward,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said in a university release. “His ability to both think the game and get up and down the ice will allow him to make a smooth transition to college hockey.”
Murray is slated to wear the No. 18 jersey for the Nittany Lions when they resume their season. Penn State, which has been off since Dec. 2, returns to the ice at Ohio State on Jan. 6.
