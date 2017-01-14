No. 4 Penn State men’s hockey rides hot third period over Michigan State

It took a while for the Penn State men’s hockey team to get heated up Saturday night.
Trailing near the midpoint in the third period to a Michigan State team struggling through a rough season, the No. 4 Nittany Lions caught fire and roasted the Spartans.
With four third-period goals in the span of 8:32, including two goals nine seconds apart, Penn State rocked Michigan State 5-3 at Pegula Ice Arena.
Chase Berger scored twice and one each came from Ricky DeRosa, Dylan Richard and Denis Smirnov for the Nittany Lions (16-2-1, 5-1 Big Ten), who have won 14 of their last 15.
Taro Hirose, Mason Appleton and Damian Chirek had the goals for the Spartans (4-14-1, 0-5), who have lost nine straight.
Peyton Jones made 25 saves for the win to outduel Ed Minney, who stopped 46 shots.
It looked like Penn State had the game’s first goal when David Goodwin swatted in a rebound, but Minney cleared the puck off the line just before it crossed. Seconds later at the other end, Hirose gathered his own rebound and beat Jones for an early Spartan lead.
An early power play led to the tying goal in the second period, when Kevin Kerr’s feed found Berger camped in front of the net for the deflection and his ninth goal of the season.
Appleton put the Spartans back in front, tipping in Hirose’s shot from the point on a power play.
With the Nittany Lions in need of a jolt of energy, they got it midway through the third period when Vince Pedrie swiped the puck at the Penn State blue line to lead a break the other way. Minney denied the defenseman’s attempt, but DeRosa swept in the loose puck to knot the game.
With the Pegula pot ready to boil, a Michigan State penalty lit the match. Six seconds into the power play, Pedrie’s shot from the high slot bounced off the boards behind the net right to Richard.
A mere nine seconds later, Berger pounced on a rebound off a Goodwin attempt and the lead was 4-2. It was the fastest back-to-back goals in program history, beating a 16-second spread in 2014.
Then, Trevor Hamilton fed Smirnov streaking in and the freshman hit the top shelf for the final goal of the run with 2:10 left.
Chirek finished the scoring with 11 seconds left.
Notes: Penn State is home again next weekend, hosting Ohio State on Friday and Saturday. The teams split their series in Columbus last weekend. … Penn State was 0-2 this season when trailing through two periods.
Check back for more.
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @gordoncdt
Comments