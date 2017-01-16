Penn State ranked No. 1 for first time in program history

For the first time in program history, the Penn State men's hockey team is No. 1 in the country.
The U.S. College Hockey Online's weekly poll, released just after noon Monday, has the Nittany Lions atop the rankings. Penn Stae picked up 30 first-place votes to grab the top spot.
Penn State jumped from No. 4 last week, and No. 2 the week before. The Lions also have been No. 1 for several weeks in the PairWise ratings, a mathematical formula that indicates which programs are in line to make the NCAA tournament.
Penn State hosts No. 11 Ohio State at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Comments