No. 1 Penn State hockey drops shootout to No. 11 Ohio State

The Penn State men’s hockey team took its No. 1 ranking out for a spin for the first time Friday night.
Going extra late into the night, No. 11 Ohio State spoiled the party at Pegula Ice Arena, winning a shootout after the game ended in a 3-3 tie in front of the soldout, white-out crowd.
Vince Pedrie had a goal and an assist, while James Robinson and Alec Marsh also had goals for the Nittany Lions (16-2-2, 5-1-1 Big Ten). Peyton Jones made 23 saves.
Mason Jobst scored twice for the Buckeyes and Josh Healey also had a goal. Christian Frey stopped 56 shots.
In the shootout, Sam McCormick scored the winner in the seventh round of attempts and Dakota Joshua also scored.
Brandon Biro scored in the shootout for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State’s Ricky DeRosa, Andrew Sturtz, Denis Smirnov, Pedrie, Nate Sucese and David Goodwin missed their attempts.
Jobst, Matthew Weis, David Gust, John Wiitala and Kevin Miller missed for the Buckeyes.
Penn State outshot Ohio State 59-26 and 24-3 in the first period alone.
Penn State played a perfect game of tic-tac-toe for the opening goal, with Kris Myllari and Sucese connecting to set up Robinson for a one-timer.
Healey tied it in the second with a low wrist shot to beat Jones.
Pedrie put the Nittany Lions back in front late in the second, knocking a rebound in out of midair for his seventh goal of the season.
The teams continued to trade goals in the third, with Jobst knocking in both of his scores on rebounds, the second on a power play, to give him nine on the season. The latter forced overtime.
In between, Marsh collected his rebound tally, slipping the puck under Frey.
The Buckeyes were playing without two of their top players. Nick Schilkey, who has torched Penn State a number of times, and Tanner Laczynski were scratched from the lineup. They are 1-3 on the team in scoring, with Schilkey’s 17 goals leading the conference.
Notes: The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday. … On a big football recruiting weekend, better than a dozen watched the game from the Roar Zone, and coach James Franklin went out to stoke the crowd during the first intermission along with Trace McSorley, Jason Cabinda, Saquon Barkley and Marcus Allen.
More to come.
